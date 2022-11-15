SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police released video of a suspect in a sculpture stolen from the downtown Sculpture Walk.

Police released the video on its Twitter account. The suspect appears to be wearing a gray or blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Screenshot from video released by Sioux Falls Police

The sculpture “Day’s Catch” was stolen on Oct. 30. The statue is valued at $32,000, police said. It was located at 11th Street and Phillips Avenue.

Call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 or use the Crime Stoppers P3 app. if you have information.