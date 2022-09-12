SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council will decide Tuesday on the addition of video lottery machines to four different suites at the same location.

South Dakota codified law says that there can’t be more than 10 video lottery machines at a licensed establishment, meaning a bar or a lounge. But a bar or lounge can be connected to an enterprise in that same building, and the same person can own that enterprise. South Dakota Lottery also has rules governing “separate and distinct facilities.” Every licensed establishment must have its own exits and entrances.

Last month the Sioux Falls City Council listened to requests for adding video lottery at suites 101, 102, 103 and 104 at 6010 South Cliff Avenue near 69th Street.

“We’ve had one or two units, and then recently we started to see three, there’s one for example down here where I live at 41st and Ellis, and now we’re talking about four,” city councilor Greg Neitzert said on August 16. “I don’t know how many units are in this strip mall, but you potentially could have an entire strip mall full of video lottery.”

“This is way outside of what the legislature intended by limiting 10 machines per casino, and we would have never done this six years ago,” city councilor Pat Starr said on August 16.

By a 5-2 vote, the council decided to defer the decision until tomorrow, September 13. Jamie Palmer, licensing specialist with the city attorney’s office, says there are more than sixteen-hundred video lottery machines in the city. She says the number of terminals per business varies.

“Most have 10, but there’s a lot that have seven, six, four,” Palmer said. “Just depends on how much room they have.”

The city council meets tomorrow night at 6.



