SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation.

According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state.

According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest source of income to the state general fund since 1992; the only thing that brings in more money is the state sales and use tax. The South Dakota Lottery is a division of the South Dakota Department of revenue.

There are just under 13-hundred businesses with video lottery in South Dakota. They contain around 97-hundred machines across the state. One of those businesses is JJ’s Billiards on West 12th Street in Sioux Falls.

In some ways, video lottery hasn’t changed much; some of the same games like Black Jack are still offered. But it is evolving with some newer machines with all sorts of games. This one has several variations of Keno. The latest figures from the state lottery website show the newer machines bring in around 115 dollars a day, almost twice as much as the older “legacy” machines, as they’re called. The older machines will eventually be phased out.

50-percent of the income from each machine goes to the state general fund. The other 50-percent goes to licensed operators and small casino owners. In 2021 the state revenue from video lottery was more than 148 million dollars. Lottery officials expect that number to be higher before it’s game over for 2022.