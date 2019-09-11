VIDEO: Chainsaws in use across Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sounds of chainsaws can be heard throughout Sioux Falls Wednesday.

Homeowners, business owners and city crews alike are cleaning up damage from two confirmed tornadoes as well as high winds and heavy rain throughout the area. Damaged trees have caused issues across the city, blocking roads and damaging property.

Because of the amount of tree damage, the City of Sioux Falls has opened two tree-dropoff sites in town. The first is at 1000 East Chambers Street, near the street division campus. The second is at 12th Street and Lyons Boulevard.

These locations will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. These sites are also on the Storm Event Map. Both sites will open today, Wednesday, September 11, and will remain open through the end of September.

All non-tree storm debris will be accepted at the Sioux Falls Sanitary Regional Landfill at no charge through the end of September. Normal Landfill hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.