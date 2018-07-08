Victims Of Yankton Crash Identified
We now know the names of the five people killed in a crash near Yankton earlier this week.
According to the police chief, officers were pursuing an Acura Integra because of a traffic violation. But the Integra shut off its headlights and it veered into the opposite lane, crashing into a Nissan Sentra, killing three members of a Yankton family.
Inside the Sentra were 40-year-old Tawna Lichty-Reineke, 43-year-old Chad Reineke, and 10-year-old Janicka Luschen. A 12-year-old girl also has life threatening injuries.
The two Sioux Falls men inside the Integra who died have been identified as 29-year-old Michael Worlie, who was the driver, and 27-year-old Joshua Odens.
