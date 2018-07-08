Victims Of Yankton Crash Identified

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We now know the names of the five people killed in a crash near Yankton earlier this week.

According to the police chief, officers were pursuing an Acura Integra because of a traffic violation. But the Integra shut off its headlights and it veered into the opposite lane, crashing into a Nissan Sentra, killing three members of a Yankton family.

Inside the Sentra were 40-year-old Tawna Lichty-Reineke, 43-year-old Chad Reineke, and 10-year-old Janicka Luschen. A 12-year-old girl also has life threatening injuries.

The two Sioux Falls men inside the Integra who died have been identified as 29-year-old Michael Worlie, who was the driver, and 27-year-old Joshua Odens.