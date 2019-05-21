Local News

Victims of Edmunds County farm fire were married couple

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:05 AM CDT

BOWDLE, S.D. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man and woman who died in a weekend fire on a South Dakota farm.
    
Edmunds County Sheriff Todd Holtz says 81-year-old Jerry Schack and 74-year-old Shirlee Schack died in the fire on a farm near Bowdle, in north-central South Dakota.
    
Holtz says an autopsy found that the Schacks, who were married, died of smoke inhalation.
    
Crews responded to the fire about 7 a.m. Saturday, and the Schacks' bodies were found after the fire was put out.
 

