Victims of Edmunds County farm fire were married couple

BOWDLE, S.D. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man and woman who died in a weekend fire on a South Dakota farm.



Edmunds County Sheriff Todd Holtz says 81-year-old Jerry Schack and 74-year-old Shirlee Schack died in the fire on a farm near Bowdle, in north-central South Dakota.



Holtz says an autopsy found that the Schacks, who were married, died of smoke inhalation.



Crews responded to the fire about 7 a.m. Saturday, and the Schacks' bodies were found after the fire was put out.

