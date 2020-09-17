Victim’s family says beware of scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The family of the victim in last weekend’s deadly crash involving South Dakota’s Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says be on the lookout for scams.

They say because Ravnsborg is a high profile politician, Joe Boever’s death has received a lot of national media attention and scammers are circling like vultures.

Joe Boever’s cousin Nick Nemec recently posted this on Facebook.

He says a GoFundMe page that says it was setup for Boever’s family is a scam and is in no way authorized by the family.

“It was still up when I looked at it and it had between $150-$200 had been collected and I put it on Facebook that this was a scam I googled the lady, she’s somebody from California and we don’t know her,” Nemec said.

Nemec says he reported it immediately.

“We were pretty disgusted, maybe they had good intentions to give that money to the family but we don’t know that we didn’t authorize it,” Nemec said.

Nemec says he hasn’t seen any other gofundme sites for the Boevers at this time, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more.

Don: But you want people to be aware if there’s anything else out there?

Nick: Yeah, if there’s anything else out there let us know.

Meanwhile the investigation into the incident continues. Authorities say Boever was struck and killed by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg Saturday night along Highway 14 near Highmore.

As we reported earlier this week, the South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading the investigation along with help from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Agencies in Minnesota and Wyoming are also helping with the investigation.

“This is a case we would typically ask our South Dakota Division Criminal of Investigation to assist us with and of course since they work for the Attorney General we thought it was in the best interest to ask an independent out of state investigative agency that has a ton of credibility in North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist us with this process,” Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price said last Tuesday.

“I think it’s a wise move by the state of South Dakota to get an outside organization to investigate just to eliminate a potential conflict of interest,” Nemec said.

The family reported the scam and the site has since been taken down.