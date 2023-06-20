SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman came outside to a parking lot to find her car gone. Thieves had taken it. Finishing her senior year at Lincoln High last month Cassidy Jennings went to the school parking lot to get in her car and it was gone.

“So I called my mom, and she came and picked me up. We drove around the area to see if it was nearby, to see if someone had played a prank or something, and it was nowhere to be found. So we filed a police report. Luckily the school had camera footage, so we were able to go into the footage, and they knew the girls who stole my car,” said Jennings.

Jennings says the whole experience was disappointing and frustrating.

Paul Giese owns and operates Jim and Rons Towing. Over the years, he’s recovered many stolen cars.

“It’s a down situation no matter what because you are kind of a victim twice. I mean, your vehicle is being stolen now. You’ve got to go to the towing yard and pay the fees to get it out,” said Giese.

On top of that, Giese says the car should be checked out mechanically.

“You don’t know what happened to that vehicle while it was out of your possession, what they did with it, where they took it, said Giese.

As for Jennings, she’s not sure if she dropped her keys, left them somewhere, or they were taken.

“I was completely blindsided. I had no idea why anyone would want to take my car. So a lot of confusion right away, and then I was like who would take a car like come on, so some annoyance and frustration totally but just a lot of shock you don’t think something like this happens around here,” said Jennings.

In a sense, Jennings is lucky. She got her car back. It was trashed inside but had relatively little damage. Often that is not the case.

In 2019 the city had less than 800 reports. Last year there were more than 1,300. That’s nearly an 80 percent increase.