SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police said a man was shot in the arm after being threatened by a man with a gun on Wednesday night.

Police said the victim’s injury is not life threatening.

The victim was meeting with a few people in a parking lot near Interstate 29 and Louise when a passenger in the car threatened him with a gun, police said.

The incident was reported at about 10 p.m.