SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have identified the victim of Thursday’s alleged homicide investigation in Sheldon.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the deceased woman has been identified as Jody Lynn Duskin, 62, of Sheldon. Duskin was found deceased inside her home by a family member on Thursday, March 23. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny conducted a forensic autopsy on Saturday, March 25.

Duskin’s death has been ruled as a homicide.

Nathaniel Kassel, Courtesy of Iowa Department of Public Safety

Duskin is the mother of Nathaniel Byron Kassel, 41, of Rock Rapids, Iowa. Kassel was arrested on Friday, March 24, in Flandreau, South Dakota, on two Iowa arrest warrants. He is currently in custody at the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota.

The release stated the Kassel will be returned to Iowa after a judge approves his extradition.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other details are being released at this time.