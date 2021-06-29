Victim of fatal crash near Elk Point identified

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Officials identified a woman that died as a result of an early-morning crash near Elk Point on Saturday.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, at 3:42 a.m., a vehicle was traveling south on I-29 north of Elk Point. The vehicle entered the median, went across both southbound lanes, entered the west ditch, and rolled.

Stephanie Applegarth, 38, of Sioux Falls, was thrown from the vehicle as officials claimed she was not wearing a seat belt, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.