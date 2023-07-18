SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jessie Schmidt, vice president of the Better Business Bureau’s South Dakota Region, shared with us a harrowing story, Tuesday.

“A consumer that wanted to buy a collectible car wired money to a business that says that they’re in Webster, South Dakota. The reality is, I don’t believe there’s a business at all, and they certainly are not in Webster, South Dakota. We have had similar type scams happen in the past, using South Dakota,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says she believes the victim lost $40,000. She says that some skepticism as a buyer is a good thing.