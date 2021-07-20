Victim loses $20,000 to scam phone call

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A person in Lincoln County is out about $20,000 due to a scam.

The scammers called the victim, saying their company was closing and that they would refund money for software the victim had purchased a few months ago. They convinced the victim to let them remotely log into his computer, which gave them access to his online banking.

Authorities say the scammers refunded the victim an additional $11,000. They told the victim to withdraw money from his account and convert it into Bitcoin. They also told him to buy $1,000 worth of Google Play gift cards.

Investigators remind everyone to never give out personal information unless you are absolutely sure you know who you are talking to. Also, if someone asks you to buy gift cards or transfer money into Bitcoin as a form of payment, it is more than likely a scam.