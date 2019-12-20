Victim left naked in June Rapid City carjacking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Newly filed court papers are giving us a closer look at a Rapid City carjacking.
On June 29, the victim agreed to drive two men from East North Street to a location near Skyline Drive.
When they got there, court papers say the two men pulled out guns.
Craig Hirschfeld and Devin Byker admit they pointed the weapons at the victim and took his wallet and cell phone. Their signed statements go on to say they made the victim take off his clothes and then they drove off in his car.
Both men plan to plead guilty to carjacking and weapons charges and could spend the rest of their lives in prison.