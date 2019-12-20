Victim left naked in June Rapid City carjacking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's going to be a Christmas to remember for a local college student in KELOLAND, and it all started with a group of friends getting together for brunch.

When April Syverson came across a story about people doing acts of kindness at restaurants she decided to ask her own friends if they wanted to try something similar.

Friday morning looked like an ordinary day at All Day Café as the group of friends gathered for a meal.

At least, that's what server Kaitlyn Withee thought

"We could shed tears. It could be really emotional. I don't know, but I'm excited to find out," April Syverson said.

You see, there was a plan beyond the coffee, cuisine, and catching up.

"We are all going to leave a $100 bill (for the bill)," Syverson said.

But nobody wanted their change back.

Syverson: Everything leftover is for you. Kaitlyn Withee: Thank you. Thank you.

The tip totaled more than $1,100.

The Christmas surprise will help Kaitlyn buy books for college.

"I follow this thing on Facebook where I see all this stuff, like these kind gestures and I just thought it would never happen to me and when I opened the book so many emotions went through my head that I didn't know what to think. Immediate tears went to my eyes," Server Kaitlyn Withee said.

"It feels good to give, it truly does. Hopefully, this makes her day and she'll remember this Christmas forever," Syverson said.

All it takes is a little kindness to turn and ordinary day into an unforgettable one.