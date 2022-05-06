SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have identified the victim of the April 29 fatal car crash, which occurred on Southeastern Avenue.

Police say 78-year-old Margaret Ruth Schuttloffel of Lennox was killed in the crash.

The crash shut down the area of Southeastern between 57th and 69th Street that Friday. Investigators said a teenager was driving an Alfa Romeo four-door sedan when it collided with a Chevrolet Impala, killing Schuttloffel.

A later update from police revealed that the Alfa Romeo had been northbound on S. Southeastern Ave approaching E. Buckingham St when it collided with the car Schuttloffel was driving in the intersection.

Seatbelts were worn by both drivers; police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

There have been no further updates to the investigation, and no charges have been filed.