Victim identified in Monday homicide investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We now know the name of the victim from Monday’s homicide. Minnehaha County authorities say the body of 30-year-old Cody Schmidt was found in a ditch near Wall Lake.

Monday morning authorities responded to the intersection of Highway 42 and 464th Avenue, which is just east of Wall Lake. Along this gravel road, they found a body in the ditch.

“An individual was out checking his cattle and observed Cody, immediately called 911 and we determined it was a crime scene just like any other unattended death and so with our investigation we believe that possible some gun shots were heard that night prior, and so that is where we are starting, there really is no concrete information,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Josh Phillips said.

While Monday’s autopsy is giving authorities more information about the crime, they are still asking for the public’s help.

“We are looking for any tips possible in regards to the whereabouts of Cody Allen Schmidt over the last several days, anything that the public may have pertinent to suspicious activity or anything that Cody may have been doing that could help us in this investigation,” Phillips said.

You can either call Crime Stoppers or the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office with information.