Victim identified in fatal crash involving semi

GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has been identified in deadly crash south of Milbank Friday afternoon.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta was heading south on 482nd Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign. It collided with a semi that was heading east on 149th Street.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old Matthew Blehr of Sioux Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

