Pennington County, SD – A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a November 24th shooting that occurred south of Rapid City on Highway 16.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Ocean Sun Eberlein died from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday.

Jason Ray Sharp, 43, was arrested and charged with second degree murder on Wednesday, November 25.

The Pennington Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department continue to investigate.