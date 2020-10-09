Victim from Thursday’s shooting identified, police seeking tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting Thursday morning in western Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said 36-year-old Clay Douglas Stubbs died from gunshot wounds. Police found Stubbs in his car after it had crashed near 57th Street and Marion Road.

Police received reports of gunshots in the area, including near 56th and Baneberry around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Police are still investigating the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting or Stubbs to call police.