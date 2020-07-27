Victim from Sunday shooting identified by SFPD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police shared more information about a weekend shooting in Sioux Falls that left one person dead.

The shooting took place just north of 10th street and Cliff Avenue early Sunday morning. Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Lamar Hood.

Police say he was shot multiple times and later died at a hospital. Two people were later arrested.

24-year-old Rashaun Guest is in the Minnehaha County jail charged with 2nd degree murder. 22-year-old Skylar Jorgensen was also arrested and charged with accessory to 2nd degree murder. Police say the suspects and victim knew each other and that it was not a random act.

During the investigation police also recovered several firearms. Guest and Jorgenson are expected to be in court Monday.