SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The name of the woman killed in a fatal house fire late Monday night has been identified.

Authorities said Lisa Duin, 50, died in the fire on West 15th Street. There were reports of flames 20-feet high when crews arrived on scene.

A pet dog also died in the fire.

Police said there was nothing suspicious about the fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue continues to investigate the fire.