SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said a victim died in a structure fire on the 500 block of West 9th Avenue at about 3:33 a.m. today.

The first arriving firefighters confirmed smoke conditions on the second floor of the building. Crews located the fire and entered to conduct searches for any potential victims, a news release said.

Firefighters found a victim and removed them from the structure. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.