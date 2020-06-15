1  of  2
Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 30 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 75; Active cases at 892 Huset’s Speedway has buyer, set to close within 30 days

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a discussion at the Covenant Church of Pittsburgh in Wilkinsburg, Pa,. Friday, June 12, 2020. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence has announced he will travel to Iowa this week to meet with Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The vice president also plans to tour recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries and give an address to its employees on Tuesday. It will be Pence’s second trip to Iowa in as many months. In early May, Pence visited the Des Moines area to meet with Reynolds during a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Pence also spoke to a group of faith leaders in Iowa about resuming religious services as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests