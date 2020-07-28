Vice President and GM of KELOLAND Media Group retiring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have a big announcement to make here at KELOLAND Media Group.

After 40 years, Vice President and General Manager of KELOLAND Media Group Jay Huizenga is retiring.

After graduating from the University of Iowa with a marketing degree, Jay moved to Sioux Falls in 1980 to take a sales job with the KELOLAND Media Group.

Jay grew up watching KELOLAND in Orange City, Iowa, where his parents taught him the importance of giving back to the community.

After joining KELOLAND as a Local Account Executive, he was promoted to General Sales Manager in 1990. From 2004-2005, he was asked to work at KRON-TV, the Group’s station in San Francisco, as Business Development Manager. He then returned to Sioux Falls and became Vice President/General Manager of KELOLAND Media Group in 2008.

In addition, he served as a Regional Vice President for Media General from June 2014 to January 2017.

Last year, he received The Tom Brokaw Award, which recognizes excellence in broadcasting.