Viborg residents clean up following last night’s storm

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday night crews are working to restore power and communities are cleaning up the damage following another round of powerful storms.

Viborg residents woke up to sunshine today, but remnants of last night’s storm were obvious.

“I was in the kitchen making a little supper and I thought, oh my land hail hit the window,” Viborg resident Gloria Jonason said.

“The hail, like I said, was just little pea-sized, but it just came down in sheets,” Viborg resident Harris Sampson said.

Heavy rain quickly followed the hail.

“The eves couldn’t even hold it. I mean, it just poured right over the garage in back there, and I watched our neighbor’s too, oh my God it just poured,” Jonason said.

84-year-old Gloria Jonason has lived in Viborg for nearly six decades. She was part of today’s cleanup effort, though a neighbor volunteered to haul off her biggest downed branches.

“I live here by myself and I’ve got neighbors around that if I need anything they all say call me if you need some help, so I’m going to stay in this old house as long as I can,” Jonason said.

Evergreen Cemetery was hit hard by wind, which destroyed many of the cemetery’s namesake trees.

“A friend of mine told me that about half the trees are down there, and that was a nice cemetery. You could stand in there and hardly any sun ever hit you. He said it’s pitiful,” Sampson said.

Harris Sampson, also 84 years old, says the storm was scary, but he’s been through it before.

“Well, they always said if you don’t like the weather stick around five minutes it’ll change,” Sampson said.

In addition to downed trees and branches, hail broke a few windows around Viborg.