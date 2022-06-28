SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A house that was a doctor’s residence and eventually a hospital in Viborg has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Stidworthy-Kemper House was built in 1910-1911, according to the South Dakota Historical Society.

The second owner, Dr. George H. Stidworthy, bought the house in 1918. Stidworthy traveled by horse and buggy to his rural patients. He practiced in Viborg and the surrounding area for about 40 years.

Dr. Carlos E. Kemper took over the practice in 1937. Kemper started to convert the house into a hospital in 1942, according to the state historical society.

The first floor became a reception area, X-ray room, lab, kitchen, and doctor’s office. The second floor and attic were used for patient beds, an obstetrics suite, and nursery. Surgical operations were held wherever they could find room.

The 1992 centennial history of Viborg credits Stidworthy and Kemper with making Viborg the medical center of Turner County, according to the state historical society.

The National Register is the official federal list of properties identified as important to American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, and culture. Properties must be at least 50 years old and possess historical significance to qualify for the National Register, according to National Park Service guidelines.