VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — A historic house in Viborg is getting recognized nationally.

The house, built in the early 1900’s, shares many memories for community members in Viborg. The house served as the area’s first hospital beginning in 1942 and many current residents of the town were born there. Now, the house has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Kathy Boysen has been living in this piece of Viborg history for nearly 20 years. Now, her home has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

“I dropped my phone, I was really surprised,” said Boysen.

Not only is this house a home, it’s also a historic landmark for community members.

“My first memory of this house, it was a duplex. So I remember there was a lady on the first floor that gave piano lessons, and then usually there was a new couple or whatever that lived upstairs,” said Cheri O’Dell, community member. “But I was born here so that makes it really special to me, too.”

Being added to the list means the property is recognized federally as important to American history.

“You know this protects this house for future generations. You know, I worry that developers could come in and put it back to apartments, or worse yet try to move it off or something like that,” said Boysen. “Having it nationally recognized will show that it’s important and protect it from that kind of change.”

“The national register is a great record of the history of the state, it’s not the whole history because we’ve lost many buildings of course over the years.,” said Liz Almlie, Historic Preservation Specialist. “But for those that we have, it’s a way to record that history. National Registers are public documents so they can be used by teachers, by people looking into heritage tourism for a community, researchers in general, historians.”

Fixing up and keeping a piece of history alive.

“You know, it’s been fun. It’s kind of fun on Danish Days when people will walk by and say ‘oh yeah I was born in that house’ or I’ve met a few people who worked here as medical professionals. Those are always interesting conversations,” said Boysen.

If you have a home or property that you think would be good for the national register, you can find more information on how to apply here.