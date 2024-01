SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Via, a global leader in Transit Tech, has taken over technology and operations for the city.

Starting Saturday, SAM On Demand riders will gain a new app that provides a new map, real-time ride tracking, and smarter routing.

SAM On Demand plans to expand its coverage zone to encompass the entire city of Sioux Falls and allow pre-booked rides up to seven days in advance.