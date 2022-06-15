SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A project that will result in 25 tiny homes in Sioux Falls for veterans has an executive director.

A news release from the Veterans Community Project (VCP) of Sioux Falls said Eric Gage has been named the organization’s executive director. Gage is a Sioux Falls native and veteran of the South Dakota Air National Guard.

Eric Gage, the new executive director of the Veterans Community Project (VCP) of Sioux Falls. VCP photo

VCP is a 501(c)(3) organization founded by a group of combat veterans in Kansas City, Missouri, who were frustrated by the rampant homelessness within the veteran community.

Using the Kansas City VCP tiny home project as a blueprint, VCP will officially break ground on a new village of tiny homes in Sioux Falls on Thursday, June 30.

The 2-acre plot located at 376 Willow will include 25 tiny homes ranging from 240 to 320 square feet and a 3,000 square foot Village Center, according to the news release.

A large part of the home’s construction will be performed by community volunteers.

“Our goal is to begin housing veterans this winter,” Gage said in the news release.