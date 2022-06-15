SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A project that will result in 25 tiny homes in Sioux Falls for veterans has an executive director.
A news release from the Veterans Community Project (VCP) of Sioux Falls said Eric Gage has been named the organization’s executive director. Gage is a Sioux Falls native and veteran of the South Dakota Air National Guard.
VCP is a 501(c)(3) organization founded by a group of combat veterans in Kansas City, Missouri, who were frustrated by the rampant homelessness within the veteran community.
Using the Kansas City VCP tiny home project as a blueprint, VCP will officially break ground on a new village of tiny homes in Sioux Falls on Thursday, June 30.
The 2-acre plot located at 376 Willow will include 25 tiny homes ranging from 240 to 320 square feet and a 3,000 square foot Village Center, according to the news release.
A large part of the home’s construction will be performed by community volunteers.
“Our goal is to begin housing veterans this winter,” Gage said in the news release.