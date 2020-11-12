SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this Veterans Day, KELOLAND Media Group is honoring the service and sacrifice of our local veterans and their families.

In our special “Veterans Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve”, we look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted services for veterans across KELOLAND, including at the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. We also talk with the Midwest Honor Flight, which had to indefinitely postpone flights to Washington, D.C. due to the pandemic.

We also take you to Rapid City to check out the Veterans Honor Banner Project. Plus, we get an update on the construction of the new State Veterans Cemetery in northeastern Sioux Falls.