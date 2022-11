SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is home to nearly 56,000 veterans.

In our 2022 Veterans Voices special, we’ll look back at the history of the USS South Dakota, plus we’ll hear from a veteran who served on the battleship during World War II.

We’ll also take you along on Honor Flight and hear from veterans who took the trip to our nation’s capitol.

We’ll also show you how KELOLAND communities are giving back and saying thank you to the men and women who have served our country.