WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) – Over 80 veterans made the trip to Washington D.C. this weekend for an experience they won’t soon forget. They were part of the latest Midwest Honor Flight mission to the nation’s capital to visit memorials in their honor.

A little bit of rain didn’t put a damper on the experience for 83 veterans on Mission 13 of the Midwest Honor Flight.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Their first stop of the day was the Air Force Memorial.

John De Groot was in the Air Force and spent time as a crew chief on an F100.

“I went to Vietnam in 1968 and 1969,” veteran John De Groot said. “You were out in the hot and open working, sending the airplanes off and when they came back you had to service them and get them ready again.”

De Groot is on the trip with his son. It’s a special experience for the two of them.

“I’m imagining it’s going to be even more emotional as we go through the rest of the day, but it’s very nice, he’s actually talking a little bit more about when he, we’re actually asking questions and he’s talking about when he was over in Vietnam so it’s not something you normally talk about, so it’s been nice, finding out a little bit more about what it was actually like over there,” John’s son, Paul De Groot said.

Veteran William Foreman, who served in the Air Force, is also on this trip with his son, Tim.

“When we were called to active duty, I was with the 185th Air National Guard in Sioux City, we were called to active duty with the Pueblo Crisis and was scheduled to go to Vietnam but my orders changed, so I never got there, but I ended up serving at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico,” veteran William Foreman said.

“I was honored that he asked me to come along with him and be his guardian, so it’s been great, I’m sure we will have a great day today and yeah, it’s an honor,” William’s son, Tim Foreman said.

A trip to honor the men and women who answered the call to serve our country.

“It’s been awesome, it’s just been great to be here, to see the Air Force monument and all the things around it,” William Foreman said.

The veterans also visited memorials dedicated to other branches of the military including the US Navy Memorial and US Marine Corps War Memorial.