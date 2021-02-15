Veteran’s Parkway project looks to connect eastern Sioux Falls to Interstate 29

A road construction project that will change the future of Sioux Falls is one step closer to completion.

The Veterans Parkway loop will eventually connect to I-29 to I-90. Monday, everyone from the governor to South Dakota’s congressional delegation was on hand for an indoor ribbon cutting.

The Veterans Parkway Project, once known as Highway 100 has been in the works since 1995.

It will basically do the same thing I-229 does, except on a wider scale.



You can see how it loops around the east side of Sioux falls connecting I-90 to the north to I-29 to the South at the Tea interchange.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation calls it one of the largest construction projects in the Highway Department’s history.

“The corridor will reduce traffic congestion in the City of Sioux Falls, provide another option for freight traffic in Sioux Falls, as well as open development opportunities along the eastern and southern edges of the city,” Craig Smith with the South Dakota Department of Transportation said.

Governor Kristi Noem remembers working on the project when she was in Congress and says it takes a lot of cooperation between city, state and federal governments.

“This project in itself, you know 80 percent of the funds are federal, so it is a big deal to make sure they continue to prioritize what needs to get done here on our state, beyond that then continuing to work on those projects at the federal level, now being governor it’s making sure the state has the money to partner to get it completed is incredibly important,” Noem said.

“This is going to unlock a lot of investment from the private sector and that is going to improve people’s lives, it’s going to improve safety, it’s going to improve the economic vitality of this part of the state and this is a much bigger day in the history of both Sioux Falls and South Dakota than most citizens realize,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R) said.

When completed the project will be 17 miles long.

So far construction crews have built 8 and a half miles of the parkway. They plan to build about 2 miles a year and finish up in 2026.