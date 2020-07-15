Veteran’s Parkway opens from 60th Street North to I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Veteran’s Parkway in eastern Sioux Falls, also known as Highway 100, is getting closer to completion.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the road is now open from the new 60th Street North to Interstate 90 starting Thursday. There will still be lane closures for crews to complete remaining work in the center median and behind the curb in the outside lanes.

The final stretch of Veteran’s Parkway, between Rice Street and the new 60th Street North, is set to finish by the end of 2020.