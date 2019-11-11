Veterans join elementary students for lunch

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — Students at a KELOLAND elementary school got time to enjoy a special lunch with some very special guests. In honor of Veterans Day, several students shared a seat at the table with members of their family who have served or are currently serving our country.

Renberg Elementary students and siblings Alexis and Alaric Rand received a special treat for lunch.

“I ate lunch with my sister on one side and my uncle on the other,” Third-Grader Alaric Rand said.

Their uncle Elden Rand, is a veteran who served in the Army and Air National Guard for over 28 years.

“I was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan,” Elden Rand said.

Himself, along with other veterans and some still on active duty, were invited to join their family for lunch time.

“When I was active duty, we were, of course, thousands of miles away from home where my family – my family is all from the Sioux Falls surrounding area,” Elden Rand sand.

Being surrounded by military family was quite the experience.

“I think it’s pretty cool that he can honor our family,” Fifth-grader Alexis Rand said.

“He is… funny and… he also is kind… to one another of us,” Alaric Rand said.

“It’s just very nice to be appreciated and be asked to participate,” Elden Rand said.

Having time to gather around family is important. And so is using that time to honor those who are defending our country.

“It is a time that you get to spend time with whoever is in the military,” Alaric Rand said.

“We need to remember folks from all of the different… wars. We need to remember folks who were in the military and not during war time. It’s just important to… It’s important to remember everyone’s military service,” Elden Rand said.

