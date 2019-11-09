Veterans Honor Park planned in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Veteran groups in Madison are trying to raise $1 million for a park that will honor veterans and their families.

Local veterans have been talking about the concept for the Veterans Honor Park for months.



“We want it to be a showcase for the city. We want it to not only honor the veterans of the past, but also present and future veterans. We want it to honor families because they serve. We want it to be classic; we want it to be clean,” Committee Chair Danny Frisby-Griffin said.



The park will come with several highlights including an area where veterans’ names will be etched into granite.



“The honor path, so granite on both sides,” Frisby-Griffin said.



Plus, there will be a burn pit to properly retire American Flags, a sunrise wall showing a veteran’s journey, and more.



The Veterans Honor Park is slated to be built on the east side of Washington Avenue, just across the road from Montgomery’s and Lewis Drug.



“It will be in one of the main roads that comes to town and people will notice it when they come by and they will definitely want to stop and look at it,” Committee Member Kim Verhey said.



Not only once it’s built, but for many years to come.



“Well, you have your freedoms and that’s due to the veterans and so I think it’s very important that we honor those folks,” Committee Member Daniel Fritz said.



“It’s an opportunity for us to showcase our love for our families and veterans,” Frisby-Griffin said. There will be a chili cookoff on Saturday, November 9th at the VFW to kick off the capital campaign.



It runs from 5- 9 p.m. There will be raffle and a silent auction.



If you’d like to donate to the park, you can reach out to the committee on its Facebook page.