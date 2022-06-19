MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Veterans Honor Park has been a work in progress in Madison for the last three years and some of the construction is done, but there is a lot more to go.

Construction of the Veterans Honor Park is a joint effort between the VFW and American Legion in Madison. It was first announced in 2019, and while some progress has taken place, challenges have delayed its completion.

“In the beginning, we were kind of stymied, we had a flood here in town and that was supposed to be our fundraiser kick-off month, so we put that on the back-burner. Then the next year, this highway out here in front on Washington Avenue-Highway 34 was tore up, so we couldn’t get anything done,” committee member Dan Fritz said.

“The last couple of big challenges we had was COVID. Not a lot of things going on. It was really hard to fundraise,” committee chairman Danny Frisby-Griffen said.

With supply chain issues, Frisby-Griffin says he’s not able to predict when the park will be complete, but he is hopeful they can get a majority of the construction done this fall.

If you’d like to donate, you can find more information on their Facebook page.

