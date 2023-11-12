RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All day Saturday, Rapid City hosted several ceremonies and events to honor Veterans Day.

A large crowd lined the streets of downtown Rapid City for the annual Veterans Day parade. Beautiful weather brought out a nice crowd to show appreciation to local veterans for their service.

Korean War veteran Gill Holsworth served as Grand Marshall. Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden rode in a fire truck. There were also vintage cars, horses, scout troops, bands, floats and candy.

The parade always begins in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, signifying the exact time the armistice was signed ending World War I.

Rapid City Municipal Government Facebook Page

Then later, more than 150 people attended the annual Veterans Day Luncheon and Program at VFW Post 1273. The VFW was decorated with thank you cards from children and hand-painted rocks with patriotic and veteran themes were placed on the tables. Scout troop members also waited on tables during the luncheon.

And all around Rapid City, you can find Veteran Banners. The Veterans Banner Project puts up the dedications every year. Organizers say they get more submission every year. Each banner is dedicated to a veteran. You can find them on light poles in downtown Rapid City, along the Promenade in Memorial Park, and along Canyon Lake Drive and West Main Street.