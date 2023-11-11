SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Veteran’s Day and on behalf of the staff at KELOLAND, we thank every Veteran that has served in the past and is serving in the present.

Here’s all you need to know for KELOLAND’s On the Go:

Many Sioux Falls businesses are celebrating Veteran’s Day by providing deals. Here is the list:

A jury found a Pine Ridge man guilty of murdering Oglala Sioux firefighter.

A state record was made in boys 11AA football last night as the Pierre Governor’s won their 7th straight tourney in a row!

Get out and enjoy the warm November weather today!

