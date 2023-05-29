SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People all across the country are honoring the service men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country.

That includes dozens of people who gathered at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Valley Springs, South Dakota.

Before the ceremony at the cemetery, people also attended a ceremony at the Post 131 Legion office. The guest speaker was the Construction and Operations Coordinator for the Veterans Community Project. Just a few weeks ago, organizers held a ribbon cutting for the first five tiny houses.

“We have five slabs poured, we’re going to start framing soon on the next five. We’ve got our parking lot poured. We’re getting to a point where we’re starting to build quick,” David Rieger with the Veteran Community Project said.

Once finished, there will be 25 tiny homes in northwest Sioux Falls.