SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Veterans Community Project is hosting its first Poker Run this fall.

The ride will be on Saturday, August 26th at J and L Harley Davidson.

Bikers will stop in several cities including Beresford, Valley Springs and Rowena.

The last stop will be at Red Rock Bar for music, food and a raffle. All vehicles are welcome, you don’t have to ride a motorcycle.

The cost to participate is 25 dollars.

The Veterans Community Project is building 25 tiny homes for local veterans. Five homes have been built and are close to being ready for use. V-C-P expects to have people in these homes soon.

Volunteers will continue building more houses throughout the summer. V-C-P will start fundraising for the village center in the next few months.