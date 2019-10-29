Veterans coming together through Sioux Falls Marine Corps League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every war is little different and so is every Veteran.

With Veterans Day just around the corner on November 11th, we thought we’d sit down with three Marines from different generations. World War II Veteran Carl Sampson of Tea fought in the Pacific. Ronald Tottingham saw combat in Vietnam and Eric Oelkers was deployed to Afghanistan twice. Each Veteran is proud of their service and is grateful for the community’s support. Veterans can have some baggage when they get out of the military.

“If you don’t have an infrastructure to fall into, whether it be school, family, a full-time job, something to keep you level, they tend to fall off course and that’s where a lot of them have lost their way,” Oelkers said.

Surrounding himself with other Veterans here at home has also given him the information and support he needs when it comes to learning about VA benefits and where to go for help. All three of these Veterans are part of the local Marine Corps League.