Veterans bringing Covert Artisan Ales to more people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A brewery in Sioux Falls is bringing a unique set of beers to the market.

Covert Artisan Ales is owned and operated by Daniel and Stacey Berry. Both are Veterans who served in Army intelligence units. Covert features wild ales and sours and the Berry’s like to use local ingredients in everything they make at this small brewery and taproom in northwest Sioux Falls.

“Everything from our yeast and bacteria to our hops and our malts. Dan and I harvested our yeast off of a pine cone that we found at Falls Park,” Stacey said.

Their unique process means they don’t ever make the same beer twice. Covert has gained a following in South Dakota and there are plans to add a taproom in downtown Sioux Falls next spring.