Veterans’ art featured Wednesday at creative competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Veterans are getting creative at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center. More than a dozen pieces of art are on display as part of a national competition.

Navy Veteran Spencer Pitts is a patient at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center.

“It’s a great place,” Pitts said.

While health issues can get you down, Pitts is trying to build himself up like he used to do when he fixed 3D search radar on ships when he was in the service.

“I rebuilt a lot of stuff for them and got them working,” Pitts said.

Now he’s building models. This is his entry in Wednesday’s art competition. It’s one of more than two dozen pieces.

“It helps with their PTSD. Their post traumatic stress from the different things that they’ve experienced in war and all those kinds of things. Art, whether it’s painting or using their hands or creating something, gives them a way to release,” Chief of Chaplains Rochelle Binion said.

Binion says art can get Veterans moving and talking and that leads to healing.

The art festival is taking place in the recently renovated chapel. On top of refurbished windows, there’s also a brand new reflection room and new offices for the chaplains.

The $1.4 million facelift shows a commitment to creating spaces for Veterans to share their stories.

“A safe place to come and to sit and kind of just take a deep breath when life stresses hit,” Binion said.

In addition to seven chaplains, the VA also employs several mental health professionals.

“We have all sorts of resources available for our Veterans. We have chaplains who are available and you don’t have to be religious to see a chaplain or even talk to somebody. It’s just somebody to listen and share your story with,” Binion said.

“It’s about them and we thank them for their service and sacrifice to this country,” Binion said.

A sacrifice honored by shining a light on their unique perspectives.

The art festival tomorrow at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s open to the public. An awards reception will take place at 1:30 p.m.