WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) – Veterans on Midwest Honor Flight get a chance to see the war memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifices in the nation’s capitol, all in less than 24 hours. One stop on the most recent flight included Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

83 veterans and their guardians recently witnessed a changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

The tomb guards, also called Sentinels, stand watch 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in any weather.

For veteran Stan Snyder, it was a special moment.

“It was great, heart pounding really,” veteran Stan Snyder said.

In fact, Snyder used to be a Sentinel.

“I got drafted into the Army, I spent two years here in D.C. and I got to walk the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was the highlight of my career,” Stan Snyder said. “It’s a great honor, you’re representing, you’re protecting the tomb of all the heroes of this country, all the people who served in this country and all the people who died for our freedom,” Snyder said.

Stan is on this trip with two of his brothers.

“I was drafted into the service in 1955 and served most of it over in Germany, I was a radio maintenance guy,” veteran Phillip Snyder said.

“When I graduated from college in 1966, the Vietnam War was at its peak, or getting there, and I joined the Army reserves, and essentially got involved in the Vietnam preparation with basic trainings,” veteran Wayne Snyder said.

Wayne says this trip is a way to honor family members and others for the sacrifices they made serving our country.

“We are getting a lot of attention, but you kind of want to give the attention to the guy standing right next to you because it’s a pretty special day and a way to really serve and honor all the men that made that sacrifice,” Wayne Snyder said.

To learn more about the changing of the guard ceremony, we’ve provided a link to the Arlington National Cemetery here.