A newly certified canine is getting a new life-saving accessory.

Bram, with the Sioux Falls Police Department is getting a bullet-proof, and stab-proof vest thanks to Vested Interest in K-9s Inc.

“He just recently got all of his certification done, so he’s out on the street patroling now,”

Vested Interest has donated all the canine vests the Sioux Falls Police Department currently uses.