SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A popular pizza place in downtown Vermillion announced it is closing next week.

R-Pizza, located on Main Street in Vermillion, announced on social media it will not reopen on Monday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce that this will be our final weekend as proprietors of R-Pizza,” the post on Facebook said. “It’s been a hard fight for a while, and we have finally come to an impasse.”

R-Pizza said it will be open August 3 through August 6 and not reopen Monday.

Brandon King, owner of R-Pizza, told KELOLAND News it was a financial decision. King said some parties have reached out about buying the business, but King added he does not own the building.