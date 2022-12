SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amanda Taylor, 39, of Vermillion is the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 26 crash on Interstate 29 one mile north of North Sioux City, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.

Taylor was walking in the northbound driving lane of the I-29 when she was struck by a 2017 Kenworth construction semi-truck pulling trailers, the DPS said. The crash was reported at 4:53 a.m.

The crash closed the interstate for about 45 minutes.