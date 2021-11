VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion School District has approved a restroom policy that would allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that correspond with the gender they identify with.

However, some changes have been made. School Board members removed a part of the policy that covers overnight accommodations for trips.

They will revisit it at a later meeting. The policy passed with a 3-2 vote.