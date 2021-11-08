Vermillion School District to vote on new transgender policies Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Monday night, the Vermillion School District could adopt a new restroom policy that would allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that correspond with the gender they identify with.

The school superintendent says they’ve been working on this issue for three months… and there are more than just bathroom policies being considered.

Click hear to read the full proposed policy.

When it comes to the school making overnight accommodations for trips, this policy would allow students to be assigned to rooms based on their gender identity.

Opponents of this policy have concerns over safety and privacy. Supporters say it’s a change that will bring about more inclusion in school.

The second reading of the policy is Monday at 8 p.m. in the Vermillion City Hall.